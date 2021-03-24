Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Gila Bend declares 'state of emergency' due to migrant influx

items.[0].videoTitle
The Town of Gila Bend in Maricopa County declared a 'State of Emergency' Tuesday.
Posted at 10:27 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 01:50:43-04

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Gila Bend in Maricopa County declared a 'State of Emergency' Tuesday.

The state of emergency was declared after 16 migrants were dropped off in the town, which does not have shelter for the migrants.

Gila Bend Mayor Chris Riggs says he and his wife had to borrow vans to take those migrants to Phoenix themselves.

Riggs says he has asked for help from the federal government but his requests have not been answered.

To watch the town council meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.