Gila Bend declares 'state of emergency' due to migrant influx

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Gila Bend in Maricopa County declared a 'State of Emergency' Tuesday.

The state of emergency was declared after 16 migrants were dropped off in the town, which does not have shelter for the migrants.

Gila Bend Mayor Chris Riggs says he and his wife had to borrow vans to take those migrants to Phoenix themselves.

Riggs says he has asked for help from the federal government but his requests have not been answered.

