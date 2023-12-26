Watch Now
Get your misdemeanor warrant quashed Downtown through Friday

Posted at 12:41 PM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 14:41:50-05

Pima County Consolidated Justice Court is offering a fresh start to those with active misdemeanor warrants in the new year.

All it takes is a visit the courthouse at 240 N. Stone Ave. any time between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 29.

Check in at the customer service window on the second floor to begin the process. Appear before a judge and your warrant may be quashed, and case reset before the assigned judge, according to press materials.

You can find out if you have an outstanding warrant by coming in during normal business hours or by calling 1-520-724-3171.

