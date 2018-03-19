Get to the Tucson Premium Outlets on the Sun Shuttle

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
5:33 PM, Mar 18, 2018
2 hours ago

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Premium Outlets opened its doors in Marana more than two years ago. Now, there is an effort to get more shoppers there.

Sun Shuttle will start a new public service, taking people to the outlets at 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.

There will be a ribbon-cutting event at the outlets Monday morning from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Sun Shuttle routes 412 and 413 will have a stop at the outlets Monday through Saturday.

