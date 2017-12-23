Get rid of credit card debt forever

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The average American has more than $15,000 in credit card debt according to an analysis by nerdwallet.

With the holidays just around the corner - many are swiping their credit cards instead of paying cash.



Needs and wants are two different things but so many don't know the difference.

Especially, when you get into the Christmas spirit and wake up in January with a credit hangover trying to figure out how you're going to pay it off.

"A lot of purchases are gifts so even when buyers remorse kicks in it doesn't help us much because we can't go back and say return it," says Todd Anderson with Anderson Financial Group.

Anderson has a few tips to bring how you can bring down that credit debt - first you will need to cut out the wants and only use your card when necessary.

"What I encourage folks to do is be real honest about what debt you have - writing it all down and pulling those statements," says Anderson.

If you're paying off your credit card, Anderson says, always pay more than your minimum payment.

So how can we do better next year? Anderson says, start a Christmas fund. So that when Christmas 2018 rolls around you're spending cash and not swiping your credit card.

