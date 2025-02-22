Get free legal guidance with KGUN 9's 'Ask The Expert' immigration law phone bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., KGUN 9 News, in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona and Pima County Bar Association, is offering an opportunity for Tucson-area residents to receive free one-on-one consultations with qualified immigration law experts.

The phone lines will not be manned until 5 p.m. Check back Tuesday prior to the phone bank for the number to call.

The two-hour event will feature multiple phone lines staffed by experienced immigration law attorneys and legal paraprofessionals. Callers can expect brief but informative consultations designed to provide initial guidance and resources for their specific situations. To make the most of your time, we recommend having relevant documents and specific questions ready.