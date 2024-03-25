Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Get a taste of Oro Valley life at fundraising event Saturday

To celebrate the town's 50th anniversary, Oro Valley will be holding their Taste of Oro Valley Life event
Welcome to Oro Valley mural
Posted at 8:56 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 12:42:57-04

The Rotary Club in Oro Valley is hosting the Ninth annual A Taste of Oro Valley Life fundraiser event at Oro Valley Marketplace, 11785 N. Oracle Road, this Saturday, March 30, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Local restaurants and breweries will provide tastings. There will be a silent auction, and activities for the kids, including a petting zoo, and bouncing castles. Music will be courtesy of the ONESALL Band.

Edge High School, Emerge, IMPACT of Southern Arizona and the Oro Valley Rotary Foundation are among the event's beneficiaries. Tickets are $60 for adults, 21 years and older and $15 for anyone ages 8 to 20. Children 8 and younger are free. You can buy tickets through tasteoforovalley.org/.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood