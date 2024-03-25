Get a taste of Oro Valley life at fundraising event Saturday

The Rotary Club in Oro Valley is hosting the Ninth annual A Taste of Oro Valley Life fundraiser event at Oro Valley Marketplace, 11785 N. Oracle Road, this Saturday, March 30, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Local restaurants and breweries will provide tastings. There will be a silent auction, and activities for the kids, including a petting zoo, and bouncing castles. Music will be courtesy of the ONESALL Band.

Edge High School, Emerge, IMPACT of Southern Arizona and the Oro Valley Rotary Foundation are among the event's beneficiaries. Tickets are $60 for adults, 21 years and older and $15 for anyone ages 8 to 20. Children 8 and younger are free. You can buy tickets through tasteoforovalley.org/.