Generation Cool reopens Fourth Ave store

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Stores are still re-opening around Tucson and today is the big day for a store like no other on Fourth Avenue.

"We didn't want to jump the gun and just sort of open right away you know, we also did some renovations that we wanted to finish up and we wanted to present ourselves with a newer fresh look and kind of revamp the store a bit, and we felt like June 6 was enough time to do that,” said Slobby Robby, the owner of Generation Cool.

Generation cool is back and they said they are stronger than ever, but even while their store was closed they transitioned to online and social media sales.

“At one point we realized that that was maybe our sole source of income for a course of two or three months,” he explained.

Slobby Robby and his team stepped up to the slight challenge of going fully digital.

"When there are no customers you’re just having free play, all day for 5 to 6 hours. So, we had to be disciplined to make sure our stuff got online, to make sure our orders got out on time and make sure we were ready to deal with the higher volume of online sales, which we were,” he said.

Generation Cool is ready to get back to business and welcome customers into their store-stocked with vintage toys, throwback jerseys, and even jewelry.

“We have here air conditioning and cold water and we're here for you, for whatever you may need, even if it's just a nice positive conversation and a nice stroll around to get out of the house,” said Slobby Robby.

The store opens everyday at 12 p.m.