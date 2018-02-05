Gem show vendor says a thief stole thousands in merchandise

TUCSON, Ariz. - A representative with Madagascar Minerals says a thief took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the businesses main Gem Show location early Saturday morning.

Carolyn Cary, an operations manager for Madagascar Minerals, said the robbery happened between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. at Norcross Madagascar's location at 201 W. Lester near Oracle and Speedway.

Cary says the thief took large petrified wood slices, rough gemstones, tools and other miscellaneous smaller items worth about $10,000.

The theft has been reported to Tucson Police but the suspect is unknown.

Madagascar Minerals says they are offering $1,000 as a reward for information that leads to the suspect being caught.