Gem & Jam music fest, held each year in Tucson, cancels for 2025

Gem & Jam, the annual arts and music festival that takes place during the Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase, each year, has been canceled for 2025.

"Unfortunately, sometimes, no matter how much heart and effort we pour into something, the stars don’t align in the way we’d hoped," organizers said on social media and on the fest's website. "That’s the position we’ve found ourselves in as we’ve worked to curate the next rendition of Gem & Jam."

The post continued: "Our goal has always been to elevate the experience year after year for our beloved community. We’ve shared such magical memories together, and we know your expectations reflect the magic we've all felt. After tirelessly working on the lineup and things not falling into place like they usually do, it just didn’t feel right. Rather than push forward and force something to happen, we’ve made the difficult decision to take a year off and postpone the festival in 2025. This way, we can come back stronger in 2026."

The post said the festival would be back at the Pima County Fairgrounds in 2026, and that 2025 tickets would automatically transfer over. Ticketholders could also opt for a full refund.

"We are endlessly grateful for your love, patience, and understanding during this time. You are the soul of Gem & Jam, and we couldn’t do any of this without you," the post said.