Gaslight Theatre performs free virtual show

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Gaslight Theatre is putting on a free virtual show Sunday night.
The 'Best of Gaslight Concert' is from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on their Facebook page.
Tonight, performers will be live at the theatre, but the audience will all be online.
