Gaslight Theatre performs free virtual show

Posted at 5:33 PM, May 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-24 20:33:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Gaslight Theatre is putting on a free virtual show Sunday night.

The 'Best of Gaslight Concert' is from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on their Facebook page.

Tonight, performers will be live at the theatre, but the audience will all be online.

