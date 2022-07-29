Gas violations put gas pumps out of service in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With gas prices up more than a dollar a gallon compared to this time last year, according to AAA, consumers are keeping a close eye on the pump.

According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture's Weights and Measures Services Division, some pumps weren't pumping out what customers were paying for.

Kevin Allen is the Associate Director with the Arizona Department of Agriculture Weights and Measures Services Division. He says while it may cost consumers small change they are working to keep the gas industry accountable.

Back in March, KGUN 9 reported there were 17 gas violations found since July 2021.

In the past two months his division has found 3 gas violations in southern Arizona, where customers were getting over charged at the pump.

"The customer didn't get the full amount of fuel that they paid for," Kevin Allen said. "When we arrived to the station the fuel dispenser was bagged out of service in response to the complaint."

The first gas station, at Quick Trip off Craycroft and River, was off by -8 cubic inches.

The second location was Speedway, off Speedway Boulevard, also off by -8 cubic inches and Circle K off Prince and Romero was off by -18 cubic inches on their first initial reading.

Allen says each pump is put out of service until the gas pumps read no more than -6 cubic inches or less.

So what does that equate to?

For gas pumps off by -8 cubic inches, going off Arizona's average cost of a gallon of gas, at $4.42, you would lose about .0015 of a cent per gallon.

For the pump that was off -18 cubic inches, customers would lose around a .00034 of a cent.

"Our rate on meter inaccuracy is still less than 1% the time. But, you know, for each individual consumer, you know, it could be that transaction where something happens with the pumps an abnormal performance," Allen said. "So that could be the meter that for whatever reason is out of calibration."

When filling up on gas, he says to make sure the pump starts at zero. If you have a complaint you can contact the Weights and Measures Services Division. Their number located on each gas pump here in Arizona.

"So basically, if the pump doesn't start on zero, whatever that amount is between zero and where the jump stops is the amount of fuel that the customer is not receiving in their tank," Allen said. "And so it could put the measurement out of tolerance to where it's detrimental to the consumer."

For more information on filing a complaint, click here.