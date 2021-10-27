Gas prices on the rise in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers might notice they are paying a little bit more at the pump.

The average price right now in Tucson is $3.24, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Filling up at the pump on Speedway Boulevard, you’ll find Chris Pena who is having to think twice when making decisions because of the spike.

“I have an older truck that I put premium gas in so it’ll stay longer. So, when I’m paying four bucks a gallon—it’s kinda irritating,” said Pena.

Pena said he recently retired and while he wants to travel, he has to budget with rising costs.

“I’m just more careful where I drive, how I drive, minimize the trips," he said.

He isn't the only one feeling the financial pinch. The owner of A&M Shell on Speedway, Arnold Mendez, said it's impacting him as well.

“The reason why we make less money when gas prices are higher is specifically because of credit card fees. Their credit card fee takes up a big chunk out of profitability. So the last thing we want to see is higher gas prices,” said Mendez.

The full-service gas station has been a family business that’s serviced the community since 1965. In fact, Mendez saw the gas price spike in 2008.

“Back in 2008, gas prices were over four dollars a gallon and crude was at about 145 a barrel. So, it's kind of frightening when you look at crude about $84 a barrel right now.”

He said he doesn’t see prices dropping.

“Gas prices are affected by many variables but principally demand is one of the biggest issues and with an economy that is improving our post-COVID we're seeing oil prices increase. They've gone up about 60% since the beginning of the year.”

