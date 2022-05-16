Gas prices near record level in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gas prices have been on the rise in the past few weeks and are now nearing record levels in Tucson.

The average for regular gas in Tucson is $4.48, according to AAA. The record high was $4.50 set in March of this year.

The recent rise is causing people across the area to rethink some decisions.

"I mean I am a full-time student in school. That might mean I miss a meal one day because I got to pay to get to and from school," Christian DiAnna said. "I can't miss school so it's a lot of budgeting and trying to figure out where I can save money just to get by."

Hal Harris said his company costs are going up as well.

"Just having to pass our costs off to our customers," Harris said. "Obviously costs them more money to do their job you know."

