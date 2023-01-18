Gas prices increase for third straight week, Pima County still below national average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gas prices have been rising at the pump. According to Gas Buddy, gas prices have increased for the third straight week across the nation. Rising 2.5 cents from a week ago to an average of $3.28 per gallon.

In Pima County, the average gallon according to AAA is $3.18 and $3.4 in Arizona, which is above the national average.

Gas Buddy cites the national average up 14.9 cents from a month ago and 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, meanwhile the price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and costs an average of $4.56.

The states listed on their site with the highest gas prices are Hawaii, California and Washington.

With spring around the corner and more drivers anticipated to be on the road, experts say the nation could see prices continue to rise.