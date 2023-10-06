Gas prices drop, oil prices flop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Good news from AAA — gas prices have fallen and may continue falling.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.77 (Oct. 5, 2023). That's down seven cents from the week prior.

Looking at Arizona, the average cost of gas is $4.59 a gallon. That's down 10 cents from the previous week.

Pima County and the Tucson area are much cheaper averaging $4.18 a gallon. That's down eight cents from the week prior, but up 72 cents from the same time last year.

Prices are cheaper in Sierra Vista and Douglas, costing $4.10 a gallon. That's down one cent from the previous week, but up 33 cents from the same time last year.

These are just the average prices — you can still find some stations selling gas as low as $3.75 a gallon around Tucson. However, if you are heading north past Marana, prices will quickly approach Phoenix's average $4.86 a gallon.

Check KGUN9'S Gas and Traffic page to find an interactive map with the cheapest gas anywhere in the state.

Why are gas prices dropping?

AAA says oil prices have the largest effect on gas prices — and they just dropped about 5%. That's according to Forbes which shows the International Benchmark Brent Crude at $86 a barrel. That's the lowest it has been since August 30.

On September 28th, 2023, the domestic benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, was at a 14-month high of $93 per barrel. A week later, it has dropped to $88 per barrel.

AAA said the drop in oil prices is primarily due to concerns rising interest rates could tip the economy into a recession. That would drop the demand for gas even more — which would drop the price of crude oil significantly.