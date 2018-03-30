Gas line break results in evacuations

TUCSON, Ariz. - Drexel Heights Fire Station 401 evacuated Friday after a gas line broke.

According to a press release from DHFD, a construction crew in the area accidentally cut the line.

Both the fire station and administration center were evacuated were evacuated until the gas line was secured.

The incident caused Ajo to close from San Joaquin to Sunset and Camino Verde was closed from Nebraska to Old Ajo.

There were no explosions and no injuries during this incident. The fire station and administration center have since reopened.