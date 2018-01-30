TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas line break on Tucson's east side

TUCSON, Ariz. - Crews are on the scene of a gas line break on Tucson's east side.

According to a tweet from Tucson Fire, traffic is shut down in both directions on Broadway between Camino Seco and Harrison.

Southwest Gas is also on the scene.

Traffic is shut down in both directions on Broadway between Camino Seco and Harrison for a gas line break. SWG is on scene. — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) January 30, 2018

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for the latest on this developing story.