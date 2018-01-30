TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas line break on Tucson's east side

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
10:16 AM, Jan 30, 2018
2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. - Crews are on the scene of a gas line break on Tucson's east side.

According to a tweet from Tucson Fire, traffic is shut down in both directions on Broadway between Camino Seco and Harrison.

Southwest Gas is also on the scene.

