Vine near Speedway reopens after gas leak

Posted at 3:14 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 18:25:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A gas leak closed Vine Avenue near Speedway, according to the University of Arizona Police Department.

Southwest Gas was called out to the scene to repair the leak.

All roadways have reopened.

