Vine near Speedway reopens after gas leak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A gas leak closed Vine Avenue near Speedway, according to the University of Arizona Police Department.

Southwest Gas was called out to the scene to repair the leak.

All roadways have reopened.

Good new! @SWGas is good at what they do! The leak has been capped and the road is open! — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) August 23, 2021

The University of Arizona Police Department would like our community to know there is a gas leak near 1125 N. Vine. Vine is shut down between Speedway and Helen to facilitate @SWGas repairing the leak. Thank you so much for your patience. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) August 23, 2021

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

