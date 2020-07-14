Gary Sinise Foundation grant helps Rincon Valley Fire buy decontamination equipment

TUCSON, Ariz. — A grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation is helping southern Arizona first responders fight COVID-19.

The grant from the Hollywood actor's charitable foundation allowed the Rincon Valley Fire District to purchase specialized decontamination equipment, including a fogging machine. RVFD says the device will allow them to disinfect large areas, like ambulances and health care facilities.

The device emits a fog that disinfects surfaces about 30 minutes after it's used, the district said in a news release.

Sinise's foundation is mostly known for its support of veterans and their families, but RVFD says its grant came from the foundation's First Responders Outreach program which has provided essential pandemic supplies to police stations, fire departments and more across the country.