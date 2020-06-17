Garth Brooks drive-in concert event to air at Pima County Fairgrounds

TUCSON, Ariz. — Garth Brooks is coming to Tucson, but not in the way you might expect.

The country music legend is holding a concert event on June 27 at 300 drive-in theaters across America, and one of those locations is at the Pima County Fairgrounds!

While social distancing will still be a primary focus, attendees can still expect a night of fun at this "once in a lifetime event."

What to expect:

Fair food concessions stands will be open

Social distancing will be observed

Handwashing and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout

Vehicles will be spaced far enough apart for up to 4 lawn chairs or a blanket in front of the vehicles.

"Although we still have to stay apart, we can be apart together, WITH , GARTH BROOKS!" event organizers said in a press release.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The all-inclusive tickets cost $100 per vehicle and the event will take place rain or shine.