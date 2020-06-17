Garth Brooks drive-in concert event to air at Pima County Fairgrounds

TUCSON, Ariz. — Garth Brooks is coming to Tucson, but not in the way you might expect.
The country music legend is holding a concert event on June 27 at 300 drive-in theaters across America, and one of those locations is at the Pima County Fairgrounds!
While social distancing will still be a primary focus, attendees can still expect a night of fun at this "once in a lifetime event."
What to expect:
- Fair food concessions stands will be open
- Social distancing will be observed
- Handwashing and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout
- Vehicles will be spaced far enough apart for up to 4 lawn chairs or a blanket in front of the vehicles.
"Although we still have to stay apart, we can be apart together, WITH , GARTH BROOKS!" event organizers said in a press release.
Tickets will be on sale Friday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
The all-inclusive tickets cost $100 per vehicle and the event will take place rain or shine.
For ONE NIGHT ONLY a special Garth Brooks concert JUST FOR DRIVE-IN THEATERS across America! Tickets ON SALE 6/19 at 12pm ET! #GarthDriveIn -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qw1U7btiyd— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 11, 2020