Garth Brooks coming to Glendale as part of 2019 tour

Joey Greaber
8:52 AM, Oct 17, 2018
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Country musician Garth Brooks announced he is heading to Phoenix in 2019.

Brooks will perform at State Farm Stadium.

The stop in Glendale will be the second city played on his North American stadium tour.

No other details have been released.

According to his website bio, Brooks has sold 148 million albums 

Brooks recently won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards for the sixth time. 

