A gray fox attacked a visitor to the Cypress Picnic Area, on the road to Mt. Lemmon today, according to a social media post by Arizona Game & Fish.

The fox bit the victim repeatedly on the foot and leg, but did not break the skin, according to the post.

No further details were given, but the post stressed that people should avoid sick or erratic wildlife, and report them immediately to 1-623-236-7201.

Cypress Picnic Area is located at milepost 11.5 on General Hitchcock Highway.