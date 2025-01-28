Watch Now
Game & Fish investigating poisoning of coyotes, javelina, dogs on Eastside

Arizona Game & Fish is investigating an incident where a poisonous substance led to the deaths of 14 coyotes, three javelina and a raven in the Pantano Wash, east of Houghton Road and west of Old Spanish Trail.

Game & Fish said in a news release that the substance may have also resulted in the deaths of three pet dogs.

A necropsy on one of the javelina indicated that the poison was placed in some sort of food that would attract wildlife and dogs, the news release said.

Game & Fish officers are searching for material or bait sites, but continue to investigate, the news release said.

Samples from the dead, poisoned animals will be sent to a veterinary diagnostic lab for testing.

According to Game & Fish, the area is popular for residents who hike with their dogs. It advises dog owners to keep their pets on a leash and keep them from picking up anything on the trail or in the wash.

