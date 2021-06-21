Gallery of Food Bodega opens its doors on Fort Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new local business celebrated its grand opening Sunday.

Gallery of Food Bodega sells 'farm-to-table food,' with a goal of selling local and sustainable produce and meat to the community.

The owner formerly ran the Café Botanica at the Tucson Botanical Gardens but it was forced to close due to COVID.

The owner says with closing the café, they were able to build out a commissary and construct some space in their warehouse on Fort Lowell to create a market.

Owner Kristine Jensen said "If you would have told me a year ago March that I was going to be doing this, I would have laughed. But it's been a huge endeavor. It's been a really, really long year and we are really excited to kind of be ready to go."

They are also planning to start selling prepared meals such as sandwiches, very soon.

Gallery of Food is located at 2522 E Fort Lowell Road and are open for pickup orders from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

