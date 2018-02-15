Gabby Giffords tweets response to Florida school shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. - Gun control advocate and former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords tweeted about the mass shooting today at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Here is the complete twitter thread:

The accounts from today's school shooting in Parkland, Florida strike fear into all Americans. Is it safe to send our kids to school? Are we safe in our homes and communities? — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 15, 2018

But our fear cannot compare to what our innocent children felt as the gunshots rang out, bullets flew through the halls of their school, and their teachers and classmates were gunned down. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 15, 2018

Even in our grief, we must summon the courage to fight against this fear. We must find the courage to imagine a country where these massacres do not occur. Our leaders must find the courage to escape the confines of their politics & pursue the moral necessity of peace & safety. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 15, 2018

If I could offer protection to the 315 Americans who are shot every day, I would. But we can't wall ourselves from the threat of gun violence, nor will we find safety in the deadly cycle of arming ourselves against each other. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 15, 2018

Defenders of the status quo - advocates of the gun industry & the politicians paid to defend it - will tell you that events like these are virtual acts of nature, products of mental illness or bad parenting, beyond our ability to control. This couldn't be further from the truth. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 15, 2018

Every day we fail to take action, we chose this fate. We tolerate politicians who fail to acknowledge this crisis and vote against our safety. We let our gun violence epidemic continue day after deadly day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 15, 2018

My heart is with the victims and survivors, and my gratitude is with Broward County's courageous first responders. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 15, 2018