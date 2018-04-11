Fur-ever Homes: Where you can meet your future pet

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you're looking to adopt a pet this weekend, it is a great time to get out and meet a new furry friend.

The fourth annual Adopt Love Adopt Local pet adoption fair is Saturday, April 14. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the west hall of Tucson Expo Center on East Irvington Road.

Pets of all breeds, colors, and backgrounds will be available to meet and possibly adopt. Admission is free and pet adoption fees are set by each rescue group.

Tucson Canine Freestyle, Saguaro Scramblers Agility Club and the Pima County Sheriff's Department and Tucson Police Department K-9 units will give demonstrations during the day.

Last year over 2,000 people attended and more than 150 pets found their forever homes.

For more information click here.

Adopt Love Adopt Local is sponsored by the Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare.