TUCSON, Ariz. — The second annual "Hope For Hearts Car Show" brought the Tucson community together Saturday to help a child in need.

Three-year-old Avery Schillinger is fighting kidney failure.

Event organizer Wayne Bayusz said he saw Avery's story and decided to host a car show in hopes that it would raise money for him.

The show was hosted at "Hot Rods Old Vail Restaurant and Bar."

Aside from the cars and bikes on display the event had trophies, raffle prizes, and vendors.