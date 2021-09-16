Fugitive kills self, woman fatally shot by Arizona officers

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman are dead after a shooting in Phoenix.

They say a fugitive wanted for a felony was spotted Wednesday afternoon outside a Phoenix hotel and he fatally shot himself in the head while he and the woman were running from the scene. Police say the woman then picked the man’s gun and pointed it at a team of law enforcement officers that included an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and a Maricopa County Adult Probation officer.

After ignoring commands to put the gun down, authorities say the woman was shot by the officers and died at the scene. Police didn’t immediately release the names of the man and woman, how the two knew each other or details about the man’s felony charge.

