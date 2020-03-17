Menu

Fuel tanker explodes, burns under Interstate 40 in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 were briefly closed after a fuel tanker exploded and burned Monday night on a street under the freeway.

Police Lt. Frank Higgins said the truck's driver was injured but is expected to survive. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that nobody else was injured.

Witness Loren Graves said the tanker didn't slow coming down the I-40 eastbound off-ramp at Butler Avenue and overturned when it failed to make the turn at the bottom of the ramp.

Multiple fire departments assisted Flagstaff's own crews who worked to keep fuel out of a drainage while allowing the fire to burn itself.

