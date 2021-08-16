Fry's store manager wins $1M in Kroger's COVID-19 immunization lottery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A store manager at a Tucson Fry's Food & Drug is $1 million richer today.

Rey Rocha, who manages the store located at 555 E. Grant Rd. won Kroger's Community Immunity Giveaway, an effort to inspire adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine and give them the chance to win prizes.

Rocha received the surprise announcement Monday morning at his store.

“The safety of our associates and the community has been our primary concern throughout the pandemic,” said Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores. “The Community Immunity Giveaway was designed to inspire more adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine and we are thrilled to present one of our store leaders with a $1 million prize for his decision to get vaccinated and help Arizona move forward in the fight against COVID-19.”

Five people in total will win a $1 million check and 50 people will win "groceries for a year," according to Kroger.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

