Fry's Food Stores to hire 2,300 new associates for holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fry's Food Stores are looking to hire thousands of new associates across Arizona with a hiring event.

With the upcoming holiday season, Fry's Food Stores are looking to hire 2,300 new associates with a virtual and in-store hiring event. Available positions include full-time and part-time, such as all-purpose clerks, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy, and many others.

Those interested in applying, can look forward to competitive wages, healthcare, retirement options, employee discounts, and much more.

The hiring event will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Applicants can apply at any store statewide or online, here.

----

