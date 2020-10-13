Fry’s Food Stores offers flu shot clinic in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. — Fry’s Food Stores is hosting a flu shot clinic in Marana ahead of Arizona's flu season Friday, October 16.

The flu shot clinic is from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 12100 N. Thornydale Road (Thornydale and Tangerine) in the store's parking lot.

The clinic is open to the public and participants are asked to register online prior to getting the vaccination.

“As the flu season approaches and COVID-19 continues to spread, health experts are urging people now more than ever to the get the flu shot,” Stephanie Spark, Fry’s Food Stores Health and Wellness Division Leader said in a statement. “We want people to understand it is possible to get the coronavirus and the flu, and since we do not yet have a vaccine for coronavirus, it is really important for Arizonans to get the flu vaccine in an effort to protect their own health and the health of their families.”

Those planning to get the flu shot are required to wear a mask.