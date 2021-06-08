Fry's Food Stores across Arizona to hire 1K associates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fry's Food Stores across Arizona are looking to hire 1,000 associates.

A hiring event taking place statewide will be Thursday, June 10, with the goal to hire approximately 1,000 store workers in all positions, including retail, all-purpose clerks for deli, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy, as well as others.

Fry's offers resources, benefits and training to support all store workers, including competitive wages and healthcare, a tuition reimbursement program for part-time and full-time positions, training programs designed for specific roles, health and wellness resources, along with discounts and perks.

“Fry’s Food Stores is one of the largest employers in the state and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

The hiring event is open to all interested. To register for the event, click here.

The event will include virtual and in-store interviews.