Fronimo's Greek Cafe on Speedway closing Jan. 14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local Greek restaurant will be closing its doors this month after 25 years of business.

Fronimo's Greek Cafe announced Friday on its website and social media that the restaurant will be closing January 14 due to an increase in rent, and not being able to negotiate a renewal agreement with the landlord.

Fronimo's says they have been able to keep their employees through the ongoing pandemic, and maintain the business through take-out services.

We are currently searching for another location to move into, but just as the pandemic has wiped out earnings for most businesses, it has hurt our ability to find a new space requiring a new build out again. Since we have not found another suitable existing restaurant space, we will be moving everything into storage. If and when we find the right place, we will definitely bring our employees back, and we hope you will return as well.

Fronimo's says they will continue to keep the community informed of any updates on their website and on Facebook.

The restaurant is located on 3242 E Speedway Boulevard.