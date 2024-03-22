Watch Now
From Tucson to Tokyo: Visit the Tucson Japanese Festival this Saturday

Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 22, 2024
There are nearly 6,000 miles and a vast ocean between Tucson and Tokyo.

But locals need only take a quick car trip to the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center this Saturday, March 23, to experience a little bit of Japan's art, history and culture.

The center is hosting the Southern Arizona Japanese Cultural Coalition as it puts on the Tucson Japanese Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will cover a wide range of activities. Organizers will offer taiko drumming and mochi pounding; You can watch anime, play Japanese games and try on traditional kimonos.

This will be the first Japanese Festival after a three year hiatus. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 5 and younger. The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is at 1288 W. River Road. Parking is limited and carpooling is advised.

