From record heat to another taste of Winter

April Madison
8:37 AM, Mar 22, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson will likely see its first 90 degree high of the season today, tying the record set in 1990. Along with record heat, strong southwest winds will pick up between 15 and 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph in Tucson.

These strong winds will continue Friday, blowing in much cooler temps. Highs will drop 10 to 15 degrees over the weekend, and as much as a 25 degree drop by early next week.

Expect upper 70s to near 80 degrees Friday and Saturday, low to mid 70s Sunday, then mid to upper 60s early next week with a slight chance for rain by Wednesday.

