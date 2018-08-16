Free Water Safety Expo at Manzanita Pool

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) is helping sponsor a free Water Safety Expo from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 25, at Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.

The event is part of Drowning Impact Awareness Month.

There will be the Ghost Ship obstacle course, a waterslide and firetrucks at the expo.

The first 250 youngsters will receive free life jackets.

The pool is open until 7 p.m. for recreation swim.

The Skin Cancer Institute at the University of Arizona will provide a sunscreen station.

The water safety expo is co-sponsored by the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, Drexel Heights Fire District, and the Independent Pool and Spa Service Association Inc.