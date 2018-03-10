Free tax preparation services outlined by the Arizona Department of Revenue

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you need help filing your taxes this season, the Arizona Department of Revenue outlined free tax preparation services available. Those include:

Free File Alliance. This program is open to Arizona taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $66,000 os less. For more details, visit https://freefilealliance.org/.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. This program is open to people who generally make $54,000 or less. For more details, visit http://www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program. This service offers free help to people 50 and older who can't afford a tax preparation service to file federal and Arizona returns. For more details, visit http://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.

E-File. Visit the Arizona Department of Revenue's EServices page to view the list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with ADOR.

Online Forms. If you prefer to prepare your own return, Arizona offers fillable forms that are online versions of tax forms. You can find those and instructions at https://www.azdor.gov/Forms.aspx.

The deadline to file 2017 taxes is Tuesday, April 17.