Free tax filing help in Tuscon

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
5:51 PM, Feb 10, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - The deadline to file your taxes is still about two months away, but experts say you should file now to help prevent tax-related identity theft.

If you need help, you could get some for free here in Tucson.

Cricket Wireless and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona are teaming up to help you file your taxes.

The service started Saturday and is for households earning less than $66,000.

This will continue every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. until March 4 at the Cricket store location on E. Irvington Rd.

