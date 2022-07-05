TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Movies in the Park, a family-friendly free summer activity, is continuing at Reid Park through Friday, August 5.

The movie series, which began in June, will run for three more Fridays, including this Friday evening, July 8.

Presented by Cox Communications, the movies begin at 7:45 p.m. Prior to showtime, families can enjoy games with prizes, performances by local artists and snacks from food trucks.

Attendees can set up picnic blankets and chairs in the screening area at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center. Grills and fires are not permitted.

Upcoming screenings:



Jungle Cruise

Friday, July 8

Luca

Friday, July 22

Sing 2

Friday, August 5



Reid Park DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center



900 S. Randolph Way

Enter the park off South Country Club Road

All screenings begin at 7:45 p.m.

Other activities begin at 6 p.m.

