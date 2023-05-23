Free outdoor movie nights return to Tucson, Oro Valley

The night time is the right time for outdoor movies during the summer, at least that is how Tucson and Oro Valley look at it.

Both are bringing back their free outdoor summer movie programs this year, an opportunity for families to watch films together on folding chairs and blankets under starry Tucson skies.

Tucson's Cox Movies in the Park series returns to the Demeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, on June 2, with "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber.

It will follow up with "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on June 16; "Top Gun: Maverick" on June 30; "DC League of Super-Pets," on July 14; and "Strange World" on June 28.

Activities begin at 6 p.m., with the movies starting at 7:45 p.m.

In Oro Valley, movie nights will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Its first film is "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (May 27), followed by "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" (June 17), "The Bad Guys" (July 15), "The Mitchells vs the Machines" (Aug. 19), and "The Little Rascals" (Sept. 16).

Marana will also be showing movies under the stars this summer, a continuation of its extended outdoor movie series, with several to be shown at local pools and splash pads.

Films being screened:

June 17 - "Zootopia" at Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road

Jul 15: "Surf’s Up" at Ora Mae Harn District Park Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road.

Aug 19: "Big Miracle" at Marana Heritage River Park Splash Pad, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Sep 2: "The Little Mermaid" at Ora Mae Harn District Park Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road

Sep 16: "Space Jam 2 - A New Legacy" at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road.

Oct 21: "Coco" at Marana Heritage River Park Farm as part of the Marana Fall Festival, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.

The Marana screenings run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.