Free mental health services and support offered to students at TUSD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Through strategic partnerships with the University of Arizona, Talk Space, and Palo Verde Behavorial Health, Tucson Unified School District is providing free counseling, evaluation, and support teams for students in need of mental health services.

Talk It Out is a free counseling service for all enrolled students and their families.

Talk Space is available thru the new Tucson Unified Connect APP or by going to Tucson Unified - Talkspace.

Palo Verde Behavioral Health offers individualized inpatient and intensive outpatient treatment programs for adults and adolescents. Enrolled families can contact their admissions office for a no-cost assessment at 520-322-2888.