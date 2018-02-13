Free Mardi Gras event at Hotel Congress

New Orleans is more than 1,200 miles away from Tucson, but you don't have to travel far to celebrate Mardi Gras Tuesday Night.

Hotel Congress is hosting a free Mardi Gras event from 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13.

Enjoy tarot card readers, face painting, live music, and food and drink specials at this year's event.

Cup Cafe's culinary team is even baking up a king-sized King Cake, the self-proclaimed largest King Cake in Arizona.

For more information on Tuesday's event call (520) 622-8848 or visit Hotel Congress' website.