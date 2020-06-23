Free Granola Bar Class for Nurses at Prep & Pastry

TUCSON, Ariz. — Prep & Pastry is offering a free granola bar making class on Wednesday for nurses to thank them for all of their hard work.

According to the the restaurant, it will be at both locations in Tucson and the one in Scottsdale.

The bags were funded by Summit Funding and are available for pickup.

The class will be led by Chef Kyle Nottingham on June 23rd at 5 p.m.

Nurses do not have to register to pick up the bags. Just bring their ID badge to get an ingredient bag. Bags are on a first come, first serve basis.

However, you do have to register for the class. Click here to sign up. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the meeting.

Ingredients in the bags include:

