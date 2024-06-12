Free event looks at being young and black in Tucson

Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is officially held on June 19.

In Tucson, the holiday is being marked on that date and all this week.

The Juneteenth committee has already hosted a production of "Cinderella" through Dancing in the Streets and held a gospel jubilee featuring the Juneteenth Mass Choir.

Tonight, the activities continue with a free event dubbed "Future of Black Tucson" at The Loft, 3233 E. Speedway.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., a panel of high school students and recent graduates will be discussing topics ranging from code switching, to finding black joy, to being young and black in Tucson.

Other Juneteenth events include:

A Sip and See arts event featuring music from Monad, free wine and refreshments and a silent auction at the Blue Lotus Artists Collective, 15 E. Pennington, downtown.

The Tucson Juneteenth Festival, a celebration with entertainment, a kid zone, free toys, retail and job vendors and a car show, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

And a Pan-African/Black Artist Exhibit, with an artist talk, at the Drawing Studio, 2760 N. Tucson Blvd.

More information can be found here.