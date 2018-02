TUCSON, Ariz. - One local dental care office is offering some free service to Tucson kids.

For all of February, Risas Dental and Braces will give free dental exams and x-rays to all children 17 and younger, regardless of their insurance situation.

Their office is located at 2901 S. 6th Avenue Tucson, Arizona 85713.

You can make an appointment by calling their office at 520-357-0674 or by clicking here.