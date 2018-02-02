Free dental care for Tucson kids

Partly Cloudy
The Give A Kid A Smile event is Saturday, February 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwest Kids Dentistry located at 6970 N. Oracle Road.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Free dental care for uninsured kids is coming up next weekend.
Kids can get cleanings, fillings, extractions, and "baby teeth" root canals.
You can sign your kids up now by visiting tucsonkid.com. Pre-registration is highly recommended.