Free dental care for Tucson kids

TUCSON, Ariz. - Free dental care for uninsured kids is coming up next weekend.

The Give A Kid A Smile event is Saturday, February 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwest Kids Dentistry located at 6970 N. Oracle Road.

Kids can get cleanings, fillings, extractions, and "baby teeth" root canals.

You can sign your kids up now by visiting tucsonkid.com. Pre-registration is highly recommended.