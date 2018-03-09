Free CPR classes for the whole family

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 49°
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 01: People practice CPR compressions on a mannequin at San Francisco City Hall on June 1, 2011 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Paramedic Association and the American Heart Association kicked off National CPR Week by offering free CPR training to the public. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
TUCSON, Ariz - The American Heart Association is offering a free CPR class called Heartsaver CPR AED in a training classroom at the Drexel Heights Fire District.
In the course, you will learn how to help chocking in people of all ages, including infants through video and hands-on instruction.
The Drexel Heights Fire District is located at 5030 South Camino Verde. Classes are offered on Saturday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If you are able to properly pass a skills test after the class, you will qualify for a AHA Heartsaver CPR AED card which will last for a total of two years.
To qualify to take the class you must be 12 years old or older. Preregistration online is required.
These classes are funded by a gift from Larry Wilson.