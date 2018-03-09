Free CPR classes for the whole family

TUCSON, Ariz - The American Heart Association is offering a free CPR class called Heartsaver CPR AED in a training classroom at the Drexel Heights Fire District.

In the course, you will learn how to help chocking in people of all ages, including infants through video and hands-on instruction.

The Drexel Heights Fire District is located at 5030 South Camino Verde. Classes are offered on Saturday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are able to properly pass a skills test after the class, you will qualify for a AHA Heartsaver CPR AED card which will last for a total of two years.

To qualify to take the class you must be 12 years old or older. Preregistration online is required.

These classes are funded by a gift from Larry Wilson.