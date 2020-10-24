Free COVID-19 testing site opens in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — TestNOW by Embry Health will be opening a free COVID-19 testing site in Sierra Vista starting this weekend.

The testing facility will be held at Buena High School on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m, according to a press release from Embry Health. The site will be open to all residents, including those who may not have insurance, or those showing symptoms, no one will be turned away.

“The residents of the area demand more access to testing, and we have the ability,” says Raymond Embry, CEO. “We are looking for organizations to partner with that have a large parking lot for us to set up a site.”

Currently, Embry Health has 23 testing sites throughout Arizona, with more expected to open every week.

Those who plan to go can schedule an appointment online.