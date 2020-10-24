Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Free COVID-19 testing site opens in Sierra Vista

items.[0].image.alt
Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/AP
23354 Description: Caption: Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots. High Resolution: Click here for hi-resolution image (12.06 MB) Content Providers(s): CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin Creation Date: 2020 Photo Credit: Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin
Coronavirus COVID-19
Posted at 3:47 PM, Oct 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-24 18:47:18-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — TestNOW by Embry Health will be opening a free COVID-19 testing site in Sierra Vista starting this weekend.

The testing facility will be held at Buena High School on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m, according to a press release from Embry Health. The site will be open to all residents, including those who may not have insurance, or those showing symptoms, no one will be turned away.

“The residents of the area demand more access to testing, and we have the ability,” says Raymond Embry, CEO. “We are looking for organizations to partner with that have a large parking lot for us to set up a site.”

Currently, Embry Health has 23 testing sites throughout Arizona, with more expected to open every week.

Those who plan to go can schedule an appointment online.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.