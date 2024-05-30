Frederick 'Rick' Mueller, former mayor of Sierra Vista, dies at age 70

Former mayor of Sierra Vista, Frederick "Rick" Mueller, died Wednesday, May 29. He was 70 years old.

“Rick Mueller was a dedicated public servant whose leadership will have a lasting impact on the city,” current Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa said in a news release. “I’m grateful for all he’s done to make Sierra Vista the success it is, and for his guidance and wisdom during my transition to mayor.”

Mueller moved to Sierra Vista in 1995, after retiring from the U.S. Army.

He served as a council member in Sierra Vista for 10 years before serving 12 years as mayor, longer than any other mayor in Sierra Vista history, according to the news release. He retired from the job in December of 2022.

During his time as mayor, Mueller pushed for the development of Sierra Vista as a regional center for commerce, the news release said. Some of the issues he focused on during his time in office included water management and the redevelopment of the city's West End, the news release said.

“I can’t think of anyone who has done more in service to the City of Sierra Vista than Rick Mueller,” City Manager Chuck Potucek said in the news release. “His unwavering dedication to the community, Fort Huachuca, and veterans throughout Arizona is an inspiration and I am honored to have worked alongside him.”